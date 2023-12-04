DENVER (KDVR) — Police are asking drivers to look out for a Jeep Grand Cherokee and its driver after they were allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Greeley.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert at 3:45 a.m. Monday.

According to CBI, at 12:03 a.m., a black Jeep Grand Cherokee (2017-2021) with an unknown license plate was traveling southbound on 8th Avenue approaching 24th Street in Greeley when the driver allegedly struck a bicyclist traveling westbound.

*NOT PHOTO OF ACTUAL VEHICLE* Police are looking for a black Jeep Grand Cherokee (2017-2021) after the driver was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run. (CBI)

The Jeep sustained front-end damage and fled the scene without assisting the bicyclist.

CBI said the cyclist died on scene.

Now, police are looking for the car and the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9600 immediately.