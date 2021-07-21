Medina alert issued for Honda or Lexus with Florida plates

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Longmont police are searching for a suspect involved a hit-and-run crash that injured a motorcyclist at South Hover Street and Ken Pratt Boulevard (Highway 119) on Tuesday about 11:35 p.m.
A Medina Alert was issued for a black or grey Honda or Lexus sedan with a partial Florida plate INY119. The truck was last seen traveling southbound on South Sunset Street from Ken Pratt Boulevard. The vehicle may have damage to the front end.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Longmont Police Department at 303-651-8501.