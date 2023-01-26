Police have issued a Medina Alert of a Chevy Cruze with a temporary license plate.

DENVER (KDVR) — Police have issued a Medina Alert for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash on Colfax.

According to the Denver Police Department, a Medina Alert has been issued for a white 2011 Chevy Cruze. Officers said the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run near Franklin Street and Colfax Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The area is in the Cheesman Park neighborhood.

Police are looking for a white Chevy Cruze, this is not a photo of the actual vehicle. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

The hit-and-run left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

DPD said the car has a temporary license plate with the numbers 4438404. The car was last seen westbound on Colfax Avenue.

Anyone with information on the car or the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Medina Alerts are issued for hit-and-run crashes involving serious bodily injury. Law enforcement must have a complete or partial license plate number in addition to the make, style and color of the car.