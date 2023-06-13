DENVER (KDVR) — A person in a stolen car allegedly struck a pedestrian on Broadway leaving them with serious injuries before fleeing the scene.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, Denver Police tweeted that they were investigating a hit-and-run crash at 4th Avenue and Broadway.

DPD said a driver in a stolen 2004 Acura TL allegedly hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

NOT PHOTO OF ACTUAL VEHICLE. Denver Police are looking for a similar white 2004 Acura TL that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run at 4th and Broadway. (CBI)

A Medina Alert has been issued for the car. It is described as:

2004 Acura TL – four-door sedan

White in color

Has Colorado license plate CFHC16

Has possible damage to the front passenger side

DPD said the vehicle was reported stolen on June 11.

The car was last seen on southbound Broadway Street. If you see the car, you are asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2012.

The hit-and-run was reported as thousands ventured downtown to local bars and restaurants to celebrate the Denver Nuggets’ historic win as NBA champions.