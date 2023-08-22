PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert on Monday evening for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Parker.

Witnesses said the driver ran a red light at Parker Road and Lincoln Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. and hit a pedestrian who was in a designated walkway.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Jossy Pinto, according to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office. No further information was released.

The incident began when Parker Police said an officer attempted to pull over a Chevrolet Monte Carlo on Parker Road near Plaza Drive after the driver of the vehicle was allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at a Walmart.

The Parker Police Department suspect this man hit and killed a pedestrian on Aug. 21, 2023. Police say he was driving a 2005 white Chevrolet Monte Carlo with Colorado plates AWRS39. (Credit: Parker Police Department)

However, the driver did not stop for police.

A short time later, Parker dispatch received calls about an accident at Parker and Lincoln. According to Parker police, the same suspect involved in the shoplifting allegedly hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk at Parker Road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for a 2005 Monte Carlo after the driver of the car was involved in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian. (Parker Police Department)

Now, police are looking for a white 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The car has a Colorado license plate: AWR-S39. The windshield is cracked and the driver’s side airbag may have deployed.

The driver is described as a Black man who was wearing an oversized black T-shirt and black or gray basketball shorts. A Black female was also in the passenger seat of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

If you have any information, contact Parker Police at 303-841-9800 or call 911.