DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is searching for a 2019 Jeep Cherokee involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian Tuesday night.

According to DPD, the crash happened at 5th and Broadway around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was killed in the crash, according to DPD.

A Medina Alert was issued for a dark colored 2019 Jeep Cherokee with the license plate QDE792.

If you have any information about the crash, call 911.