Medina Alert issued after Fort Collins hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are looking for an SUV that struck and injured a female pedestrian in Fort Collins Wednesday evening.

According to Fort Collins police, the hit-and-run occurred near West Mulberry Street and South Howes Street.

Police first posted about the incident on Twitter about 7:15 p.m.

The vehicle involved is red or maroon with dark-tinted windows. It is possibly a Honda CR-V, according to police.

If the vehicle has any damage, it would be to the front passenger side.

The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound from the scene of the crash.

Roads were closed in the area but have since reopened.

Anyone with information should contact police immediately.