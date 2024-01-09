DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred before 11 a.m., according to the Denver Police Department, at the intersection of Broadway and Curtis Avenue, part of the Five Points neighborhood.

Other reports suggest the crash took place further south on Broadway.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the crash took place at Broadway and California. CBI said the vehicle was last seen driving westbound on California from Broadway.

The crash resulted in serious injuries, according to police.

This is a stock image of the vehicle thought to be involved with a hit-and-run crash on Jan. 9 in Denver. (Credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

The vehicle police are seeking is a green/tan 2001 Subaru Outback with a Colorado license plate number of BXL-E64.

Anyone who sees the vehicle can call 720-913-2000 and press 2.