DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police have issued a Medina Alert for a truck that is wanted in a hit-and-run.

Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, the Denver Police Department tweeted about the incident. Officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash between a truck and a motorcycle that resulted in serious injuries.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the truck ran into the motorcyclist at around 10: 22 p.m. and fled in an unknown direction.

The hit-and-run took place in the 7500 block of West Yale Avenue in the Bear Valley neighborhood next to the Bear Creek Greenbelt.

A Medina Alert has been issued for a 2008 red Dodge Ram truck that has the Colorado license plate JQE-032.

**Not photo of actual truck** Denver Police have issued a Medina Alert for a Dodge truck wanted in connection to a hit-and-run on Sept. 19, 2023 (CBI)

Anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run or has seen the truck is asked to call 911 immediately.

FOX31 has reached out to the police for more information and possible photos of the actual truck.