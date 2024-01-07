DENVER (KDVR) — A Medina Alert was activated Sunday as police in Littleton were searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation described the vehicle as a maroon 2003-2008 Mazda MPV minivan with a temporary Colorado license plate and partial number 849. CBI said the full temporary license may be 784947.

Police said there may be damage to the front end, a broken windshield and a broken back window.

A spokesperson for the Littleton Police Department told FOX31 that police believe the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash near Belleview Avenue and Broadway.

Police said the bicyclist was in stable condition, but the driver left the scene, and now CBI and LPD are asking anyone with any information on the case, the vehicle or its whereabouts to contact LPD at 303-794-1551.