Medicine Bow-Routt Annual Day-Use Pass not ready for 2021: What to do?

Paul Peterson. East of Sawtooth Park in Routt National Forest. This is just a very unusual scene that I encountered while elk hunting. I wish that I had had one of my big cameras along but they are too heavy to be carrying around while hunting!

LARAMIE, Wyo. (KDVR) – The 2021 Annual Day-Use Pass for the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests are not available to park visitors yet, the United States Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday.

“Until the 2021 pass is made available, the 2020 Pass will be honored at all day-use areas across the forests, including Fish Creek Falls, Tie City Trailhead, Happy Jack Trailhead, Chimney Park Trailhead, Corner Mountain Trailhead, and Laramie Peak Trailhead,” MaryGrace Bedwell of the Forest Service announced in a press release.

The National Forest passes may be available in late January. A notice will be sent on Twitter, @FS_MBRTB when the 2021 passes are ready for purchase.

Much of the forest and grasslands in the National Forests are free to visit, but several areas require a fee. Fees may be paid onsite or purchased online.

Activities such as hunting, fishing, OHV riding, snowmobiling and boating may require additional fees.

The Medicine Bow & Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin offices may be reached by phone for additional information.

Brush Creek-Hayden Ranger District, Saratoga, Wyo., (307) 326-5258

Douglas Ranger District, Douglas, Wyo., (307) 358-4690

Hahns Peak-Bears Ears Ranger District, Steamboat Springs, Colo., (970) 870-2299

Forest Supervisor’s Office & Laramie Ranger District, Laramie, Wyo., (307) 745-2300

Parks Ranger District, Walden, Colo., (970) 723-2700

Yampa Ranger District, Yampa, Colo., (970) 638-4516