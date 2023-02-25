THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Aspiring nurses and pharmacists came together to vaccinate an underserved community Friday afternoon.

About 20 student nurses and pharmacists gathered at Thornton High School to vaccinate Afghan children.

The Adams 12 School District and Colorado Alliance for Health, Equity and Practice, were also part of the effort.

Over the past few years, the children and their parents have arrived in the U.S. from war-torn Afghanistan.

“It’s a privilege to be here, to try to help out the community,” Regis University pharmacy school student Kellan Covey said.

About 260 children ranging in age from 4 to 18 years old were vaccinated.