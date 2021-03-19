Meat In or Meat Out? Several rural Colorado communities reject Gov. Polis’ proclamation

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Saturday marks Colorado’s first ever “Meat Out Day”, a proclamation ushered in by Gov. Jared Polis to encourage people to explore the benefits of plant-based diets. But not everyone is happy about the concept. An estimated two dozen rural counties are rejecting the proclamation, celebrating “Meat In Day” instead.

Weld Co. commissioners say they feel like the governor’s proclamation is an insult to Colorado’s ranchers and farmers, noting that Weld Co. brings in about $2 billion in agricultural revenue each year. Commissioners estimate that 85% of the county’s agricultural revenue comes largely from livestock and poultry sales.

“We do hundreds of these proclamations. We’d love to have Colorado beef appreciation day,” shared Polis when asked about the the proclamation during a Covid-19 update last month. “One of my quarantine hobbies was learning to really develop techniques around cooking some of the underappreciated cuts, including flanks and round steak. I would put my brisket against anybody’s brisket in the state.”

Weld Co. officials say about 50 “Meat In Day” events are planned around the county on Saturday.