‘Meat & Eat’ event to serve free meals as part of backlash against Polis’ ‘Meat Out Day’

DENVER (KDVR) – A group of Colorado farmers and ranchers say they are outraged over Gov. Jared Polis’ plan to help the environment by establishing a statewide meat-free day on Saturday. So, they’re sponsoring a “Meat & Eat Denver!” event.

Between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, 10 food trucks will be serving 1,200 free meals near Denver’s Civic Center Park at 101 W. 14th Ave.

The event aims to benefit the homeless population in Denver, but organizer Andrew Timmerman said anybody who is hungry for meat is welcome.

“We’re ecstatic to give back to Denver, in a huge way! Everybody is welcome here for the good eat, drink and conversation,” Timmerman said in a media statement. “Denver’s homeless population, the unemployed, first responders, meat lovers – really anybody hungry for real bonafide beef, pork, chicken, fresh vegetables, and tasty cheese.”