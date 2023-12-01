DENVER (KDVR) — New measures that could ban slaughterhouses and the sale of fur will be on Denver’s 2024 ballot.

The City and County of Denver confirmed that as of Nov. 27, the citizen-led initiatives received enough signatures to make it onto the 2024 ballot.

Banning slaughterhouses

The ballot measure is known as the Prohibition of Slaughterhouses.

In 2024, Denver voters will be asked the following question:

“Shall the voters of the City and County of Denver adopt an ordinance prohibiting slaughterhouses, and, in connection, beginning January 1, 2026, prohibiting the construction, maintenance, or use of slaughterhouses within the City; and requiring the City to prioritize residents whose employment is affected by the ordinance in workforce training or employment assistance programs?” Prohibition of Slaughterhouses approved ballot question

The measure was introduced by Pro-Animal Future, a movement that works to protect animal rights.

The group proposed the measure to end slaughterhouses within city limits.

Pro-Animal Future defines slaughterhouses as, “a facility where animals are brought for the purpose of being killed to be processed into food and other products. These facilities are designed to expedite the slaughter of animals in mass.”

According to the proposed ordinance, slaughterhouses are a nuisance to those living near them due to their odors, disagreeable nature, and unsightly industry. Pro-Animal Future also claims that employment at slaughterhouses comes with high rates of workplace injuries.

The proposed ordinance states, “Eliminating slaughterhouses in Denver will promote community awareness of animal welfare, bolster the City’s stance against animal cruelty, and, in turn, foster a more humane environment in Denver.”

If the measure is passed, Superior Farms in the Globeville neighborhood, the largest lamb processor in the state, will be impacted the most by the change.

Banning fur sales

Another measure proposed by Pro-Animal Future would ban anyone from manufacturing, displaying, trading or selling fur products in Denver.

In 2024 voters will be asked the following question:

“Shall the voters of the City and County of Denver adopt an ordinance concerning a prohibition of fur products, and, in connection, beginning July 1, 2025, prohibiting the manufacture, distribution, display, sale, or trade of certain animal fur products in the City; and providing limited exceptions to the prohibition?” Prohibition of Fur Products approved ballot language

The proposed ordinance said the people of Denver find that animals who are slaughtered for their fur endure tremendous suffering and spend the majority of their lives in poor conditions.

The ordinance also claims fur farms transmit dangerous diseases like SARS coronaviruses.

A sufficient number of signatures were approved by the city to allow both these measures to be on the Nov. 5, 2024, general election ballot.