SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) – A majestic-looking reminder to always be careful when driving along Colorado’s roadways was captured on film this week when a moose was seen walking down an interstate in the high country.

Hibernation season approaches for some of Colorado’s wildlife, but not every species will remain burrowed away for the entirety of the winter season.

As driving conditions become more of a challenge with the incoming winter accumulation, keep in mind that there are living hazards that can surprise even the most seasoned of motorists.

It’s not known where this moose was headed but the public can be grateful that it exited stage right before it, or any driver, had an unfortunate start to their day.