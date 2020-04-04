Meals on Wheels seeking help to brighten seniors’ day amid increased demand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Nourish Meals on Wheels saw a nine percent jump in requests during the last two weeks. It’s the same increase they saw over the course of all of last year.

Nourish Meals on Wheels is located on the southeast corner of Arapahoe Road and Broadway. They serve about 500 seniors and home-bound adults in the area.

The organization delivers meals to their clients’ homes. They are usually hot meals. The coronavirus pandemic has forced them to reduce exposure and lower the number of days volunteers can deliver meals.

The group’s executive director, Diane McClymonds, is concerned because Meals on Wheels serves more than one purpose.

“For many of our clients, the volunteers have been the only people they do talk to on a given day,” said McClymonds.

The organization is trying to add extra love with the meals they deliver. This week, they got help from a local floral shop. M and M Cut Flora in Denver donated 2,000 roses. All of the flowers went to Meals on Wheels recipients.

The group also launched a collection drive for cards and non-perishable for items.

The organization's website states the following:

“Your family can make cheerful cards or notes to brighten the day of our clients. Download pictures to color or create your own. We have 450 clients, so we need lots! You can drop off your greetings at Nourish when you bring nonperishable items, or mail the cards in a large envelope to Nourish Meals on Wheels, PO Box 3108, Centennial, CO 80161.”

For more information on how to donate food or cards visit the Nourish Meals on Wheels Website.