BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Meals on Wheels of Boulder is a food provider for those needing a hot, home-cooked and home delivered meal at no charge.

But the current supply chain and the rising cost of food have put a strain on the non-profit.

Francea Phillips is the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels of Boulder, an organization that provides around 250 meals every day to people who are unable to make a meal for themselves.

The monthly cost of food has risen from $13,000 to $27,000. However, Phillips says, Meals on Wheels of Boulder will not raise the cost of meals to its clients.

Meals on wheels of Boulder accepts no government funding, meaning 100% of their money is from donations and grants.

To learn how you can help, visit the Meals on Wheels of Boulder website.