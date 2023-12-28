DENVER (KDVR) — A meal-delivery program for older Coloradans was set to shut down in the new year, but now it’s getting a boost of support.

Senior Hub runs the Meals on Wheels program in Adams County, which provides one hot meal every weekday to 550 people and frozen meals as a supplement. But the nonprofit said it ran out of funds to keep the program going.

That’s where Volunteers of America Colorado and the Denver Regional Council of Governments stepped in, according to a release from Adams County. VOA Colorado will now provide volunteers to keep the program going while the council provides funding.

“As the Area Agency on Aging in the metro area, we’re committed to helping older adults age well in their homes, and nutritious meals are obviously a key to that,” Douglas Rex, executive director of the Denver Regional Council of Governments, said in a statement. “We’re happy to work with such great regional partners to provide this safety net, and to explore longer-term solutions.”

Senior Hub serves hot meals to 550 older Adams County residents. (Credit: Franklin Ramirez)

The meal-delivery service will now continue into the new year, but the measure is only temporary. It will hold the program over for the next few weeks while a long-term strategy is developed, according to Adams County.

Senior Hub operated the program through a combination of local and federal dollars. The looming end of pandemic-era funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act dealt a major blow to their budget.

Volunteers are needed for the Meals on Wheels program. Anyone interested is asked to email areaagencyonaging@drcog.org or call 303-480-6700. Anyone who seeks meal delivery information can call 303-426-4408.