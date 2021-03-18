Mead Miracle: 16-year-old suffers stroke; teammates rally around him while preparing for state tournament

MEAD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mead boy’s basketball team hopes the second time is the charm.

Last year, the Mead Mavericks made it to the Final Four of the 4A High School Basketball Tournament, but the remainder of the tourney had to be canceled due to COVID-19 precautions. This year, they have added inspiration.

Friday, star combination guard Nick Basson suffered a stroke. Over the weekend, he had a blood clot removed.

“I couldn’t smile and my voice was messed up,” he recalls. The 16-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, but will not play in the remainder of the tourney. “I’m just happy to be standing here. Really happy!”

Basson was released from the hospital Tuesday, the same day Mead beat Lewis-Palmer. During pregame warmups, the team wore jerseys with his name.

Basson visited with his teammates Wednesday afternoon.

“I wanted to show them I was better,” Basson said.

Mead plays Pueblo South Thursday night, at 6 p.m. at Mead High School.