Opening day doesn’t disappoint for LoDo businesses despite COVID-19 restrictions

DENVER (KDVR) — The long wait is over! The opening day of America’s pastime is back. After a dark year of COVID-19 closures and cancellations, businesses relished in the excitement despite limited capacity.

New businesses at McGregor Square opened just ahead of the big day. The square hosted live music outside with food vendors and bar stands on hand. High-top tables were spaced out to achieve social distancing and a grassy knoll offered room to stretch out to watch the game on a jumbo screen.

The square’s new 1950’s themed American restaurant was busy by mid-afternoon Thursday as reservations were required. Fifty percent capacity is what business owners and customers navigated throughout the Lower Downtown area.

Lines outside bars and busy rooftops were not hard to find. Business owner predictions of a busy opening day— despite COVID-19 restrictions— were spot on.