This man pepper-sprayed fast-food employees, police say

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police are looking for a man they say pepper-sprayed employees at a fast-food restaurant.

Detectives say the suspect assaulted employees at McDonald’s at 11025 E. Colfax Ave. on December 29. He is also accused of damaging property.

According to a store manager, the man actually went to the restaurant two different times.

“I came back and said, ‘What, please, no more,'” the manager said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect has a neck tattoo, according to authorities.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.