DENVER (KDVR) — A room with locks on doors and windows that would prevent people from leaving a middle school room has been discovered at McAuliffe International School.

That information came from Auon’tai Anderson, the vice president of the Denver Public Schools Board of Education, during a news conference at district headquarters Thursday.

Anderson said he received photos and video of the room and locks from an anonymous staff member Tuesday night after a meeting at the school addressing problems with the school’s principal, Kurt Dennis.

“The fact that the room was called an ‘incarceration room’ by a staff member at the school in a work order to have it removed says enough,” Anderson said.

Photos of the lock were then shared during Anderson’s news conference.

An anonymous staff member sent this photo to Denver Public Schools Board of Education Vice President Auon’tai Anderson, claiming it shows a barrel lock on a door allegedly used as an “incarceration room” at McAuliffe International School.

One of the photos shows what is described as a barrel bolt latch on the outside of room 121E. Another shows a padlock on a window.

“Students of color were locked in this room multiple times last year,” the anonymous whistleblower stated in the email, according to Anderson.

Denver Public Schools prohibits rooms like this, which it formally refers to as seclusion rooms in its written policies. The term “deescalation room” was also used during Thursday’s meeting.

“Right now, we have an investigation to figure out who was knowledgeable of said room. When students were in this room, were they alone? There are a lot of things we are still investigating,” Anderson said.

Board President Xochitl Gaytan and member Scott Esserman also spoke at the news conference, confirming the room had been discovered.

The allegations regarding the so-called incarceration room were made while DPS school board members were planning to vote on whether to uphold the termination of Dennis, the school’s principal.

Dennis said he believes he was fired after giving an interview criticizing the DPS policy to have administrators pat down students who need extra security screenings. Those statements came after a shooting at East High School.

Board members concerned about racism at McAuliffe

The new allegation regarding the seclusion room has board members concerned about what they say is possible oppression and systemic racism that may have existed at McAuliffe.

“I think based on the evidence we have in front of us and based on what the whistleblower has provided to us, absolutely,” Esserman said. “The whistleblower says students of color were placed into this environment, and if that’s not systemic oppression, I’m not sure what is.”

Superintendent Alex Marrero has confirmed the existence of the room, according to Anderson.

Anderson also said he and Esserman went to the school and saw Room 121E for themselves.

A full investigation is now underway to determine more facts about how the room was used.

FOX31 has reached out to both DPS and Dennis, the principal, for a response, which we will post here when we receive them.