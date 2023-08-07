DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools said the interim principal at McAuliffe International School has been placed on administrative leave per district protocol.

The interim principal, Micah Klaver, has been in the position since the previous principal of 12 years, Kurt Dennis, was terminated last month.

“This is standard procedure for Denver Public Schools until a matter is resolved,” a DPS spokesperson said in an email to FOX31.

The school has been under scrutiny after a whistleblower came forward about what they called an “incarceration room” at the school. That room and its use are now under investigation by DPS and the Denver Police Department.

The whistleblower shared photos of the room, which were distributed by members of the Board of Education. One of the photos shows what is described as a barrel bolt latch on the outside of room 121E. Another shows a padlock on a window.

DPS said Amy Bringedahl, the former principal at Northfield High School, will serve as the interim principal.