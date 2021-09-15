Mazel tov! Gov. Polis ties knot with first gentleman Marlon Reis

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis and his 18-year partner, Marlon Reis made it official in a traditional Jewish ceremony in Boulder on Wednesday.

The couple has been engaged since December 2020, and celebrated the event in a small, outdoor venue surrounded by family and friends. Their 9-year-old and 7-year-old children joined their parents at the nuptials.

“The greatest lesson we have learned over the past eighteen months is that life as we know it can change in an instant. We are thankful for the health and wellbeing of our family and friends, and the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple” Polis and Reis said. “After eighteen years, we couldn’t be happier to be married at last.”

The governor’s office said every guest in attendance was required to test negative for COVID-19.