DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Mike Johnston and the City and County of Denver announced the closure of two more homeless encampments. More than 200 people will be offered housing.

On Friday, the mayor’s office called this announcement a “significant push” in addressing homelessness in Denver.

As part of Johnston’s House1000 Initiative, the city will close the encampments near 20th and Curtis Street, and 48th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. More than 200 people will be offered housing when those encampments close.

“Every individual we get into housing is a life changed and every encampment that we close is a

neighborhood transformed,” said Johnston. “We are delighted to bring more than 200 Denverites into housing, help close encampments and reactivate public spaces all around the city.”

As the weather gets colder and snowstorms begin to move in, the mayor’s office said more unsheltered Denverites will be brought indoors as housing becomes available.

The individuals who will be moved from the encampments will be brought to converted hotels, according to the mayor’s office. To protect the safety and privacy of the residents, the mayor’s office will not be releasing an exact date or location of the hotel.

Most recently, the City and County of Denver identified a hotel in the Hampden neighborhood as a new site to support Johnston’s initiative.

The hotel located at 7525 E. Hampden Ave. will be converted. Currently, the spot is an Embassy Suites by Hilton.

Johnston and the City and County of Denver are asking volunteers from across the city to help prepare the sites to welcome the new residents. The first event will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2 at 4040 N. Quebec St. For more information on how to volunteer, visit their website.

The House1000 initiative plans to move 1,000 people into housing by the end of 2023. As of Dec. 1, 311 people have been moved.