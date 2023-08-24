DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston will provide another update on the city’s homelessness state of emergency following a second encampment sweep.

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Johnston will address the latest activity that supports the state of emergency.

This update comes hours after the city conducted a sweep of an encampment between 17th and 18th and Logan.

Mayor postpones encampment sweep

FOX31 originally learned about the sweep late Tuesday night. It comes three days after a shooting on the same street sent two people to the hospital.

The original announcement only gave those living in the encampment less than a day’s notice.

After speaking with advocacy groups, Johnston decided to postpone the sweep one extra day and start at 7 a.m. on Thursday, “in an effort to give people living in the encampment additional time to plan their next steps.”

Johnston has said his administration would give a seven-day notice before clearing an encampment, but the city said that decision will be circumstantial.

Since Johnston took office, he has declared a state of emergency over homelessness in Denver and has already cleared out at least one encampment at 22nd and Stout.

