DENVER (KDVR) — It’s time to sift through your closet Broncos Country, because Mayor Hancock proclaimed Sept. 12 “Orange Monday.”

We are less than 24 hours away from the Denver Broncos’ 2022 season debut as Russell Wilson prepares to take on his old team, the Seattle Seahawks. You can feel the buzz in the air as fans gear up to watch the big game.

Even Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock is eager to cheer on the boys in orange and blue. Hancock posted an official proclamation describing the city’s support.

“The City and County of Denver is proud to be the home of not only the three-time Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos but also of one of the most enthusiastic, supportive and diehard fan bases in all of sports,” said Hancock.

In his tweet, Hancock officially proclaimed Monday, Sept. 12 to be known as “Orange Monday.” Fans near and far are encouraged to ear their Broncos orange gear to show support for their team as they tackle the seahawks.

Whether you are spending your Monday at work, school or even in Seattle at the game, make sure you wear your Broncos orange.

As Hancock ended his proclamation with the official seal of the City and County of Denver, he shared one last message — “Let’s Ride!”