DENVER (KDVR) — Newly sworn-in Mayor Mike Johnston is already planning to roll up his sleeves and get to work.

Johnston wasted no time by starting to chip away at what he said were priorities in the city, including homelessness and public safety. He and other city officials took the oath of office on Monday, and less than 24 hours in, he’s making an announcement on what he called the “homeless crisis.”

Johnston is set to share some plans for his first 100 days in office at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Follow along for live updates.