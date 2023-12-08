DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has moved to keep the city’s current sheriff and fire chief in his administration.

Sheriff Elias Diggins and Fire Chief Desmond G. Fulton would continue in their roles if the city council approves the mayor’s nominations.

“These are leaders who have grown up in this community, have served this community, and share our vision for bringing public safety to every neighborhood in Denver,” Johnston said in a statement. “I look forward to working with them shoulder to shoulder to deliver a safer Denver.”

The mayor’s office said both Diggins and Fulton were born and raised in Denver.

Diggins has been sheriff since July 2020 and has worked with the department since 1994, according to the mayor’s office. Fulton was appointed fire chief in October 2020 and has been with the Denver Fire Department for more than 25 years.

Johnston also moved last month to keep the city’s police chief, Ron Thomas, and executive director of public safety, Armando Saldate III.