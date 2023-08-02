Residents near The Gathering Place, located near High Street and Colfax Avenue, say a makeshift encampment is growing outside of the facility. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday morning, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston will give an update on the ongoing efforts to tackle homelessness in the city.

At 10:15 a.m., Johnston is expected to speak at the Denver City and County Building. The mayor’s goal is to help 1,000 people find shelter or housing by the end of 2023.

Tuesday, a series of town halls kicked off giving neighbors a chance to weigh in on the issue. Town halls will continue through next Thursday.

Johnston issued an emergency declaration on July 28 and initiated a partnership with 78 neighborhoods. The new mayor has said addressing homelessness would be a top priority for his administration.

The emergency declaration means Denver can receive state and federal funding. Johnston has already launched an emergency action team to help with his goals.