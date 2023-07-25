DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Mayor Mike Johnston will hold a series of town hall meetings as he continues the launch of his plan to address homelessness throughout the city.

After announcing an emergency declaration, the mayor initiated a partnership with 78 neighborhoods with the goal of housing a thousand people living on the streets.

FOX31 spoke with those who attended the town hall meeting on Tuesday at the Savoy in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. The meeting was co-hosted by City Councilman Darrell Watson.

Johnston took questions from the crowd, and many said that finding a solution is a balance between compassion and the need to maintain proper safety standards.

“There’s older individuals, there’s veterans there’s disabled people that you should 100% take care of, but there’s a whole other group of people out there. There’s a bunch of 20-year-olds over there massively addicted to drugs, don’t work, don’t do anything,” Corey Jaffe said.

The mayor responded to others who pointed out that the lack of affordable housing often leads to homelessness.

“This is not just about folks who are unsheltered in this housing market, it’s about folks who are working two jobs and still can’t afford to live in the city,” Johnston said.

What are the proposed solutions to help the homeless?

Homelessness is now up 8% in Denver with more than 1,400 people living without shelter.

In an earlier press conference, Johnston outlined his creation of a 10-person homeless resolution team and plan to house a thousand people by utilizing tiny homes, unused buildings and hotels to offer those in need security not offered by shelters, and an actual home address to put on a job application.

“When you are not offering those folks someplace to go in the form of housing all they can do is take their stuff and move to the next block,” Johnston said, who added that 90% of those asked said they would move into a unit if one was available.

Plan to help with issues that may have led to homelessness

A major concern is whether those who enter housing will receive addiction and mental health support.

“The first step is to recognize that the problem is drug addiction and mental illness and you can’t solve this problem if you don’t know what you’re trying to fight,” Craig Arfsten, of Citizens for a Safe and Clean Denver, said.

Part of Johnston’s plan includes a network of resources for those in need of those services. The mayor is working with charity organizations, community organizers, property developers, law enforcement, members of the unhoused community and others to discover and implement solutions that create safer and cleaner open spaces and increased security for those trying to put their lives back together.

The plan will also prevent encampments from moving from block to block.

“It’s not compassion to leave them on the street,” Arfsten said.

The mayor’s efforts are being closely watched by those who work and live in the downtown area.

One attendee, Amy, told FOX31 she has changed her habits due to safety concerns.

“I feel Denver has gotten very unsafe because of this, I think a lot of crime is linked to the encampments,” she said.

The emergency declaration means Denver can receive state and federal funding. Johnston has already launched an emergency action team and will continue to hold town hall meetings.