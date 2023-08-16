Denver Mayor Mike Johnston met with unhoused people at an encampment ahead of the first sweep of his administration (Photo credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Mike Johnston is providing another update on Denver’s homelessness state of emergency declaration.

Johnston will be joined by the Homelessness Resolution Team at 11 a.m.

Johnston declares state of emergency

Shortly after Johnston took office in July, he declared an emergency over the homelessness problem in Denver.

The new mayor has said addressing homelessness would be a top priority for his administration. He has stated many times that he plans to house 1,000 people by the end of 2023.

Johnston conducts 1st homeless sweep

On Aug. 4, the new mayor conducted his first homeless sweep. Crews and first responders arrived at 22nd and Stout in Denver to clean out a rat-infested camp.

Johnston, alongside the district’s first-year Council Member Darrell Watson, visited the encampment Thursday, a day before this sweep, to ensure people knew this would be happening and to provide resources.

The issue for some was that the city did not have a permanent place or shelter for these people to go to.

Information from the press conference will be added to this story once it is announced.