Mayor Hancock vetoes flavored tobacco ban slated to start in 2023

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock issued a veto Friday on a flavored tobacco ban approved by city council on Dec. 6.

The ban on flavored tobacco and accessories, approved in an 8-3 vote, was slated to begin in 2023, pending Mayor Hancock’s signature.

Mayor Hancock issued this statement on the veto:

“I share with the sponsors of this ordinance the desire and goal to reduce youth nicotine use in our city, especially youth vaping, which has become increasingly prevalent. Previously, we’ve taken steps together to reduce youth nicotine use, including raising the purchase age to 21, instituting a new tobacco retail store license and enhancing enforcement efforts. However well intentioned, this ordinance falls short. We can work on this in a more collaborative way and we can also move to enhance our existing regulatory framework, in addition to pursuing a broader strategy by acting state-wide or at least regionally. The health of our children is of critical importance – my goal is not to stop this conversation with this veto, my goal is to broaden it.”

Mayor Hancock also sent a letter regarding the veto to city council.

“However, while well-intentioned – and again, we share in the goal of this legislation – there are several

flaws in this ordinance that I believe should prevent it from being enacted,” shared Mayor Hancock.

Here’s why the mayor said the ban falls short:

• As we advocated for with our COVID response, protective actions for public health are only as

effective as the breadth of their coverage. If we have a mask-wearing order in Denver, but

Jefferson, Adams and Arapahoe counties do not, our shield looks more like a net. As I said prior

to introduction of this bill, if we are to pursue a ban of this nature, it should be done, preferably,

through the state Legislature and apply across Colorado, or at the very least across the metro

area in coordination with our metro area city and county partners. Denver is one of dozens of

cities in our metro area, and absent similar bans in our neighboring communities, it is not a

prohibitive enough barrier if our youth are simply able to travel across Denver’s border to the

nearest convenience store and obtain flavored tobacco products. We cannot appropriately

address the public health impacts of youth tobacco use if that public health response occurs

only in Denver.

• Many convenience stores receive a significant portion of their revenue from the sale of flavored

tobacco products. For many other retail stores, it is their entire business model. Many of these

businesses are small and minority owned. If we were to institute this ban only within our

jurisdiction, many local businesses and business owners would experience a severe drop in their

income, some may choose to locate to other jurisdictions where such a ban is not in place, and

others would have to close their businesses entirely, leaving their employees out of a job. This

economic disruption will be felt by Denver alone. Moreover, providing an exemption for natural

cigars and hookah lounges puts us in a position of not only picking winners and losers in this

ban, but also raises equity concerns that certain businesses and residents should not face the

burdens this ban will place on others.

In response to the mayor’s veto, councilmembers Amanda Sawyer and Debbie Ortega said the mayor is choosing “profit over people.”

We are disappointed in this outcome, but we don’t think anyone in Denver will be surprised to hear that our Mayor chose profit over people. Make no mistake, this is public health issue. Departments and Agencies make enforcement rules in their policies and procedures, and they work for the Mayor, not Council. If the Mayor believes increased enforcement would be effective to address this epidemic, those changes could have taken place at any time. So far, he has chosen not to do anything, but we appreciate his partnership in continuing this discussion. That said, this veto is part of the legislative process, and we look forward to another Council vote on Monday night.