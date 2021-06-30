Mayor Hancock rolling out new housing and homeless recovery plan

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and city leaders will announce new steps the city is taking to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, with a focus on housing and homeless services.

The mayor will be joined by Department of Housing Stability Executive Director Britta Fisher, Denver Rescue Mission President and CEO Brad Meuli, along with representatives from the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless and Catholic Charities.

The announcement comes after advocates accused the city of hiding the homeless ahead of the All-Star Game, which the city denies.

The press conference is happening at Denver’s newest 24/7 shelter, which just opened last week. You can watch it live on FOX31 NOW at 11 a.m. in the player above.