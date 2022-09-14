DENVER (KDVR) — From employing more Denver police officers to addressing homelessness, Mayor Michael Hancock has a list of investment priorities for the Mile High City in 2023.

Hancock will propose his 2023 budget to city council Wednesday morning. On top of expanding the Department of Public Safety and investing in resources to help unhoused Denverites, the proposal aims to increase Denver’s affordable housing stock and address behavioral health and the opioid epidemic on Denver streets, according to a news release.

