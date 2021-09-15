Mayor Hancock presents 2022 budget proposal to city council

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock submitted his 2022 budget proposal for the City and County of Denver to city council on Wednesday.

Updates from the mayor’s office:

“Our city is emerging from the worst public health and economic crisis in our lifetime. We maintained strong reserves over the last decade and our sound fiscal management gave us the ability to weather the crisis. But, as everyone knows, we also had to make cuts last year.”

“Colorado has one of the top vaccination rates in the country and that is, in large part, boosted by Denver’s vaccination rate. Thank you, Denver, for doing your part – because we know that vaccinations are critical to our economic recovery.”

“This budget is an important component of our long-term financial plan to build a sustained & inclusive recovery. It is financially responsible, equitable, invests in our community, bolsters local businesses & serves as a force to rebuild our economy so it works for everyone.”

“Economic recovery across the city allows us to maintain the restoration of services that were cut due to the shortfalls caused by the pandemic, and it enables us to continue the investments we started in the 2021 budget to support our residents’ needs.”

“While our economic revival is underway and unemployment is declining faster than predicted, there are still stubborn pockets of unemployment in our city – particularly in underserved communities and among communities of color.”

“@MayorHancock‘s 2022 budget proposal supports thousands of new jobs and job training programs, stimulates our economy, and puts new programs into place to protect our vulnerable neighborhoods and residents.”

“This 2022 budget proposal invests in programs to support non-profits, cultural programs, & leverages a variety of funds to double our affordable housing efforts, build on our successful social impact bond model & resolve homelessness for hundreds more of our unhoused neighbors.”

“This funding will support more housing access programs like down-payment assistance and homeownership counseling, hundreds more hotel and motel rooms, more tiny home villages, and more safe outdoors spaces and safe parking spaces.”

“They will also fund housing vouchers, wrap-around services, and programs to keep people from falling into homelessness in the first place, such as rental and utility assistance, eviction protection, and of course, creating new and preserving existing affordable homes.”

“This budget proposal makes strategic, community-based public safety investments into improved policing and targeted crime prevention to keep Denver residents and neighborhoods safe.”