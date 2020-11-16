Mayor Hancock posts video about Home by 10 order

DENVER (KDVR) — On Sunday, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock posted a video addressing residents of the city about the Home by 10 public order in place until Dec. 7.

Hey, Denver. Please begin to wind down and get ready to be home by 10p. ⏰ COVID cases are rising in the Mile High City and the latest @DDPHE Public Health Order is just one tool in our toolbox to help fight this virus. Stay safe @CityofDenver. 😷 pic.twitter.com/SAnqs5CBQq — Michael B. Hancock 😷 (@MayorHancock) November 15, 2020

COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a rapid rate across the state but the City of Denver has been exceptionally high averaging around 500 plus new cases a day over the last few days.

Hospitals are dealing with the effects of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. One doctor is urging Denver residents to hunker down.

“It never really went away, but there’s definitely a surge happening right now,” Dr. Connie Savor Price, chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist at Denver Health said. “A curfew should be helpful in terms of lowering that transmission in the community.”

Governor Jared Polis and other authorities are encouraging businesses to find a way to have their employees work from home as much possible.

“With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s more important than ever. I join Governor Polis in urging Coloradans to work from home whenever possible, particularly as we enter the heart of the holiday season,” Hancock said.