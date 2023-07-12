DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s longtime mayor will deliver his farewell address to the city as he prepares to pass the torch to new leadership.

Mayor Michael Hancock has served as Denver’s mayor for three terms. That’s 12 years of leading Colorado’s capital city through a period of major population growth in the metro area and the change that comes with it, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voters last month traded one Michael for another, with former state senator Mike Johnston voted into office as the city’s 46th mayor. He will be sworn in next Monday, on July 17.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announces that bars and restaurants have been ordered to close for the next two months to fend off the spread of coronavirus, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Denver. The announcement marked the earliest stages of the years-long response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

How to watch Hancock’s farewell address

Hancock’s address will be broadcast in multiple places at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

To watch online, visit the mayor’s Facebook page, the city and county’s Facebook page or the YouTube channel or website for Denver 8 public access television.

It will also broadcast live on Denver 8 TV’s Comcast channel 8 and 880.

After the address, a program about the Hancock administration called “Denver Rising” will air on Denver 8 TV.

As the leader of the city and county of Denver, the mayor proposes the budget and oversees the operations of Denver International Airport, the Police Department, the Sheriff Department, the Department of Public Safety and more than 11,000 city and county employees.