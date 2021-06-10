Mayor Hancock dedicates homeless campsite at Regis University

DENVER (KDVR) — A new 19,000-square-foot designated area for the homeless is now open on Regis University‘s campus.

This is the third safe outdoor space in Denver, and will replace two previous sites in Capitol Hill that had six-month leases which have expired.

The Regis site will be staffed 24-hours a day by Colorado Village Collaborative (CVC). The area can house up to 60 people, who are screened and selected by service agencies. The facility, which will operate for six months, will offer residents shelter, cots, food, electricity, Wi-Fi, and wellness checks. They will also help provide a path to permanent housing.

Mayor Michael Hancock is at the site today, June 10, to dedicate it.