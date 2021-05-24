Mayor Hancock announces second phase of city public safety strategy

DENVER (KDVR) — Today, Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock will announce the second phase of his city public safety recovery plan.

The recovery plan, revealed by Hancock and his administration this year, focuses on the recovery of Denver’s economy, the city’s unhoused, and community safety.

Mayor Hancock, along with Safety Executive Director Murphy Robinson, Police Chief Paul Pazen and District Attorney Beth McCann, will discuss strategies for combatting rising crime in Denver neighborhoods. The meeting will also address Denver’s Pubic Safety agencies and their role in the recovery plan.

The announcement will be streamed live on FOX31 Now at 11 a.m. You can watch it live above.