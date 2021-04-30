Mayor Hancock and First Lady file for divorce after nearly 28 years of marriage

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Friday that he and his wife have mutually agreed to legally separate and begin the divorce process.

The mayor and First Lady Mary Louise Lee have been married for nearly 28 years.

The mayor’s office released the following statement:

“We will always love and support each other; however, we have determined that we have simply grown apart and desire different goals in life. We shared many wonderful moments during our time together, and cherish the blessings of our children, and now our first grandchild. We request that you please respect our privacy as we make this challenging transition in our lives.”