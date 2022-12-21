DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock will provide an update on migrant sheltering and cold weather conditions at noon on Wednesday.

An arctic blast is moving into the state Wednesday, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and snow to the city.

As of Tuesday, Denver was sheltering 470 migrants in emergency shelters set up by the city. An additional 192 were sheltered in partner emergency shelters, according to the city.

Denver will open a 24-hour warming center at the Denver Coliseum at 3 p.m. Wednesday that will be available to anyone who needs it.