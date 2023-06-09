DENVER (KDVR) — The newly elected mayor of Denver, Mike Johnston, announced the transition leadership that he’s calling “Vibrant Denver.”

Johnston said the goal of “Vibrant Denver” is to listen to community leaders across the city to find out what’s working, what’s not working and how to make Denver better.

Johnston announced that there will be 28 different committees to work on specific issues the city is facing. The committees will include all of the existing departments and agencies, but there will be three major additions.

Those committees are homelessness, migrants and a partnership with Denver Public Schools, Johnston said. A few others he mentioned are mental health, employee voice, labor relations and community well-being and safety which will be separate from the Department of Public Safety.

Johnston is using a guideline acronym called TICET which stands for transparency, innovation, collaboration, equity and transformation.

The leaders he appointed are:

Executive director of the mayoral transition: Ami Desai

Chair of the Inauguration Committee: state Rep. Leslie Herod

Co-chairs of transition: former mayor Federico Peña, former editor of the Denver Post Greg Moore, Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett, Makisha Boothe of Sistahbiz and state Sen. Julie Gonzales.

Johnston and his team are launching a website and portal to invite anyone in the community to apply to be part of the “Vibrant Denver” committees. You can sign up to be a part of the process here.