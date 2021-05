DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera held an event to declare May as Mental Health Month.

Primavera held the virtual event with Mental Health Colorado to talk about this year’s theme of “Focus Together.”

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, you can call the Colorado crisis line at 1-844-493-8255.

You can re-watch the roundtable and announcement on FOX31 NOW in the video above.