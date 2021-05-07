May 7: Feel Good Friday on FOX31 NOW

DENVER (KDVR) — We’re trying something new on FOX31 NOW by bringing you the stories from the week that made us smile and focusing on the good news happening in our Colorado community.

More than two million Coloradans have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19 as of this week. The major milestone comes as Denver Residents reach a 63% vaccination rate for the first dose of the shot.

More people will have roofs over their heads in Denver, as the city announced plans to open three new facilities for the city’s unhoused, marking the latest initiatives funded in part by the 2020 voter-approved sales tax to pay for homeless services.

The Colorado Convention Center is back! After more than a year shut down, and its conversion into an emergency make-shift hospital for COVID-19 patients, thousands of volleyball players and their families will come to play in a massive youth volleyball tournament that kicks off Friday morning and will bring more than 20,000 visitors.

The pandemic gave us unprecedented perspective on the importance of educators in our community. Teacher Appreciation Day was this past Tuesday, and we highlighted the perspectives of two teachers at different stages of their careers.

Animal lovers will get a unique chance to bring home a furry companion this weekend, as the Dumb Friends League is offering half off their adoptions fees for dogs.

And we want to wish a happy retirement to Zeus! The Glenwood Springs Police K9 has been serving the community for 11 years, spending most of his life protecting his human partner and keeping the community safe.

We would love to share your stories for Feel Good Fridays! Send tips to Alex.Rose@kdvr.com.