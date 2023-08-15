LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — The owners of KOA House in Littleton collected critical supplies for those impacted by the wildfires in Maui. Barbara and Brent Ramos collected diapers, baby formula, toiletries, blankets and dry goods.

“We offered a way that people could just drop off some stuff that is going to be critically needed,” Barbara said.

Their aunt lives in Lahaina. She survived, but like many others, she lost everything.

“She, her parents, they all lost their homes. There’s nothing anymore,” Barbara said. “Everything’s gone, so I can only imagine how people feel, how our families feel trying to pick up the pieces and try to figure out what’s next.”

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned-out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Instead of going there and taking away resources, Barbara said a donation drop was the best way to help.

“My impulse is just to be there, because then you know that your own hands are doing something that’s literally, physically going to help. But then it’s also the pullback of — now is not the right time for people who are not from the island to be coming over there and taking up resources.”

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, they suggest the Maui Strong Fund.

The Ramoses filled a U-Haul with the supplies. They’re driving it to Las Vegas first thing Wednesday morning. From there, the supplies will be flown to Hawaii.