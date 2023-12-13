DENVER (KDVR) — Love him or hate him, either way, Matt Rife is bringing his comedy show to Red Rocks in 2024 for one of the largest comedy tours in over 20 years.

Rife is a newly popular comedian who blew up through social media with 18 million followers and more than 2 billion views globally.

The comedian became famous after releasing one-hour stand-up specials called “Only Fans,” “Matthew Steven Rife” and “Walking Red Flag” on YouTube and “Matt Rife: Natural Selection” on Netflix.

Rife has also made appearances on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “Bring The Funny.”

Rife recently came under fire over a domestic violence joke on his most recent stand-up “Matt Rife: Natural Selection.”

He later wrote an apology on his Instagram story saying, “If you’ve ever been offended by a joke I’ve told, here’s a link to my official apology,” which led people to a website that sold helmets for people with special needs.

Still, his most recent stand-up show on Netflix collected over 10.3 million views in its first two weeks and earned a top 10 ranking in 42 countries including No. 1 in the U.S., Canada and South Africa.

Rife will be at Red Rocks on Wednesday, June 16, 2024.

Presale tickets are available on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. MT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale starting on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. MT at his website.