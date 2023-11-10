DENVER (KDVR) — Matt Mauro will be returning to FOX31 after several months away from the station.

He will co-anchor FOX31 News at 4 with Talya Cunningham and 2 Prime News with Andrea Henderson. Along the way he will be reporting, handling breaking news updates and working on FOX31 Truth Checks during a busy 2024 Election cycle.

“Matt has a strong reputation as an excellent journalist and anchor. He’s been on the desk and/or in the field for some of the area’s most impactful stories. FOX31 and Channel 2 viewers have trusted him to anchor and report the news that is important to them for the last several years, and we’re glad to have him back,” FOX31 News Director Brian Gregory said.

Mauro’s first broadcast will be on Monday, Nov. 27.