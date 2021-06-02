Massive transportation bill passes Colorado legislature

Heavy traffic on westbound I-70 west of metro Denver as people head to the mountains on Jan. 15, 2021. Credit: KDVR

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers on Wednesday passed a massive transportation bill that aims to spend $5.3 billion to improve the state’s roads and infrastructure.

The bill passed a third and final reading in the House before one final stamp of approval in the Senate. It now goes to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk for his signature.

Senate Bill 260 has the goal to generate $3.75 billion over the next 10 years to spend on roads and rails.

The revenue comes mostly by charging fees to road users, including personal vehicle drivers, electric vehicle owners, diesel trucks, rental vehicles, car shares, taxis, package deliveries and autonomous vehicles.

Most of the projected revenue comes from fees on gasoline and diesel.